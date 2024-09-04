A mere 74 days on from their gut-wrenching Euro 2024 exit, Scotland return to competitive action as they kick off their Nations League campaign against Poland at Hampden Park this evening.

The first game of an international double header, the Tartan Army will start their League A campaign in Mount Florida tonight before jetting off to Lisbon to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on SUnday. Steve Clarke’s side will be aiming to bounce back and blow off the cobwebs from a disappointing summer in Germany and the Scotland boss has included several new faces in his squad for the campaign opener.

The uncapped quartet of Ryan Gauld, Connor Barron, Max Johnston and Ben Doak are all in line to make their Scotland debuts, while Torino striker Che Adams is ruled out due to injury. Birmingham City forward Lyndon Dykes and Rangers defender John Souttar have both return to the squad after missing the Euros - but will either of them start the game - and could a change in formation be in the offing?

There are lots of decisions for the head coach to make heading into the clash, and The Scotsman have predicted how the team will line up against Poland using live training pictures from Lesser Hampden.

1 . GK: Angus Gunn He is the country's first choice goalkeeper and he will almost certainly play tomorrow night. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out injured, Scotland must choose between Ralston or Max Johnston - and we think the Celtic defender gets the nod tomorrow night. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Grant Hanley He will face competition from John Souttar, who has played more regularly. However, it feels like Clarke trusts Hanley implicitly and that could see him given a starting berth against Poland. | SNS Group Photo Sales