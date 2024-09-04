How will Steve Clarke set up his Scotland team for the challenge of Poland? Cr: SNS Group.How will Steve Clarke set up his Scotland team for the challenge of Poland? Cr: SNS Group.
Scotland predicted XI vs Poland: Steve Clarke mulls major decision amid Nations League formation change - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Sep 2024, 19:32 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:55 BST

Scotland open their Nations League campaign against Poland at Hampden Park tonight. This is how we are predicting Steve Clarke’s side will line-up for the game.

A mere 74 days on from their gut-wrenching Euro 2024 exit, Scotland return to competitive action as they kick off their Nations League campaign against Poland at Hampden Park this evening.

The first game of an international double header, the Tartan Army will start their League A campaign in Mount Florida tonight before jetting off to Lisbon to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on SUnday. Steve Clarke’s side will be aiming to bounce back and blow off the cobwebs from a disappointing summer in Germany and the Scotland boss has included several new faces in his squad for the campaign opener.

The uncapped quartet of Ryan Gauld, Connor Barron, Max Johnston and Ben Doak are all in line to make their Scotland debuts, while Torino striker Che Adams is ruled out due to injury. Birmingham City forward Lyndon Dykes and Rangers defender John Souttar have both return to the squad after missing the Euros - but will either of them start the game - and could a change in formation be in the offing?

There are lots of decisions for the head coach to make heading into the clash, and The Scotsman have predicted how the team will line up against Poland using live training pictures from Lesser Hampden.

He is the country's first choice goalkeeper and he will almost certainly play tomorrow night.

1. GK: Angus Gunn

He is the country's first choice goalkeeper and he will almost certainly play tomorrow night. | SNS Group

With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out injured, Scotland must choose between Ralston or Max Johnston - and we think the Celtic defender gets the nod tomorrow night.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still out injured, Scotland must choose between Ralston or Max Johnston - and we think the Celtic defender gets the nod tomorrow night. | SNS Group

He will face competition from John Souttar, who has played more regularly. However, it feels like Clarke trusts Hanley implicitly and that could see him given a starting berth against Poland.

3. CB: Grant Hanley

He will face competition from John Souttar, who has played more regularly. However, it feels like Clarke trusts Hanley implicitly and that could see him given a starting berth against Poland. | SNS Group

He is another that faces competition for a starting spot, with Scott McKenna breathing down his neck. Porteous was first choice heading into Euro 2024 until his red card against Germany and, despite starting just once for Watford this season, is still highly-rated by the boss.

4. CB: Ryan Porteous

He is another that faces competition for a starting spot, with Scott McKenna breathing down his neck. Porteous was first choice heading into Euro 2024 until his red card against Germany and, despite starting just once for Watford this season, is still highly-rated by the boss. | SNS Group

