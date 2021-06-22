John McGinn has earned praise from Yaya Toure. (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former St Mirren and Hibs man had an excellent game in the 0-0 draw with England on Friday night at Wembley Stadium.

His bahookie caught the attention of Toure and specifically the way he uses it to shield the ball.

Most Scottish football observers will be aware of how McGinn takes advantage of his derriere to propel himself forward and ensure it keeps opponents away from the ball.

The Aston Villa midfielder didn't have the most influential outing against Czech Republic but was more like himself in the second Euro 2020 Group D encounter.

McGinn, the top scorer in Scotland's squad with ten, will play a key role in the must-win match with Croatia and against Luka Modric this evening.

Toure, writing in a column for The Athletic, explained how “important” an asset the caboose can be.

“What impressed me in that game was how disciplined John McGinn was in midfield, taking the ball from the defence and protecting it from England players before making the pass,” he said.