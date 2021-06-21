Confirmed: Scotland WILL qualify for Euro 2020 last 16 if they beat Croatia

Scotland will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Croatia at Hampden on Tuesday after results went their way in this evening’s Group B and C fixtures.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:15 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:48 pm
A win against Croatia at Hampden will be enough for Steve Clarke's Scotland to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Victories for Austria, Belgium and Denmark have ensured that Steve Clarke’s men will become the first Scotland side to reach the knock-out phase of a major tournament if they claim three points in their final Group D fixture.

A victory could yet see Scotland finish second in the group on goal difference – so long as England v Czech Republic does not finish in a draw – but a win of any kind will be enough to guarantee qualification as a best-placed third place side.

A win would take Scotland onto four points, one more than Ukraine, who finished third in Group C on three points after their 1-0 defeat to Austria.

Group B’s third placed team, Finland, are also on three points after their 2-0 defeat to Belgium, which means Scotland will progress as one of four best third placed sides if they overcome Zlatko Dalić’s World Cup finalists of three years ago – a task which is easier said than done, particularly as the Croatians can also qualification with a win.

Scotland’s preparations for the match, which kicks off at 8pm, have been rocked by the news that Billy Gilmour - man of the match in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley – has been ruled out after being forced into isolation following a positive test for Covid-19.

Tonight’s results also mean that Group D rivals England and Czech Republic have already qualified for the last 16 as both sides claimed four points from their opening two fixtures.

