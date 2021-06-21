Confirmed: Scotland WILL qualify for Euro 2020 last 16 if they beat Croatia

A win against Croatia at Hampden will be enough for Steve Clarke's Scotland to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Victories for Austria, Belgium and Denmark have ensured that Steve Clarke’s men will become the first Scotland side to reach the knock-out phase of a major tournament if they claim three points in their final Group D fixture.

A victory could yet see Scotland finish second in the group on goal difference – so long as England v Czech Republic does not finish in a draw – but a win of any kind will be enough to guarantee qualification as a best-placed third place side.

A win would take Scotland onto four points, one more than Ukraine, who finished third in Group C on three points after their 1-0 defeat to Austria.

Group B’s third placed team, Finland, are also on three points after their 2-0 defeat to Belgium, which means Scotland will progress as one of four best third placed sides if they overcome Zlatko Dalić’s World Cup finalists of three years ago – a task which is easier said than done, particularly as the Croatians can also qualification with a win.

Scotland’s preparations for the match, which kicks off at 8pm, have been rocked by the news that Billy Gilmour - man of the match in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley – has been ruled out after being forced into isolation following a positive test for Covid-19.

Tonight’s results also mean that Group D rivals England and Czech Republic have already qualified for the last 16 as both sides claimed four points from their opening two fixtures.