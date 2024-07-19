Scotland will be in Euro 2025 playoff action later this year. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland Women have discovered their opponents for the Euro 2025 playoffs. Here’s when the games will take place.

Scotland Women have been handed a favourable path to the European Championships as they continue their quest to qualify for next summer’s tournament.

Scotland secured a seeded spot in the Euro 2025 playoffs following a 1-0 victory over Serbia on Tuesday at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, thanks to a first half strike from Kirsty Hanson. The result meant they topped League B2 and achieved their aim of qualification to the Euro playoffs first round, which will take place later this year.

And now they have discovered their route to the tournament after being drawn against Hungary in the first round of the Euro 2025 playoffs. Ranked 43rd in the FIFA Women’s rankings, the draw has been a favourable one for Scotland who are ranked 20 places higher than their opponents. Martinez Losa has been further boosted by knowing, should Scotland defeat Hungary, they will face one of Finland or Montenegro in the final playoff round - and both teams are ranked below the Tartan Army.

After beginning their qualification campaign with a 0-0 draw in Serbia, Scotland have now won five consecutive games to finish top of the pile on 16 points and be handed a chance to qualify for a first major tournament in six years via the Euro 2025 playoffs.

After missing out on the last two major tournaments, Scotland will be desperate to qualify for the Euros next summer as they look to recapture the excitement generated by their participation of the Women’s World Cup in France 2019. The 14th edition of the tournament will take place in Switzerland next July, and tickets are set to go on sale from 1 October 2024.

When will Scotland play their Euro 2025 playoff, Euro 2025 playoff dates

Playoff first leg: Hungary vs Scotland, Wednesday 23 October

Playoff second leg: Scotland vs Hungary, Tuesday 29 October

Should Scotland win their first round play off, the second round of the Euros playoffs will take place in the week of Wednesday 27 November and Tuesday 2 December.

Where will Scotland Women play their Euro 2025 playoff round one

While it has not yet been confirmed, Scotland Women have almost exclusively played their home games at Hampden Park since 2021. However, with their last game taking place at the home of Partick Thistle, it is possible the game could be switched depending on both stadium’s schedules.

Will Scotland qualify if they win their Euro 2025 round one playoff