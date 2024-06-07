Scotland tell another Euro 2024 forgotten man that they are watching - 'he maybe has to be a little more patient'

Morgan’s call-up could pave way for Gauld long-awaited Scotland inclusion

Scotland manager Steve Clarke hopes Ryan Gauld received some succour from the news Lewis Morgan has gained a late call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

The former Dundee United playmaker now plays for Vancouver Whitecaps, where he recently signed a new contract to 2027. Morgan, meanwhile, is at New York Red Bulls, who also play in Major League Soccer. The former Celtic player is a last-minute addition to Clarke's squad for Germany after Lyndon Dykes injured his ankle last week in training and Ben Doak withdrew after failing his race for fitness following a long lay-off. Under-21 striker Tommy Conway has also been recruited.

Gauld will have to wait a little longer for the chance to win his first full cap. However, he is being considered for a call-up later this year, with Scotland due to make their debut in League A of the Nations League against Croatia, Portugal and Poland. Gauld has long been portrayed as a lost boy of the Scotland set-up, neglected as much due to circumstances as anything, with the national team already well covered in the midfielder department. However, some have complained that Gauld, now 28, is the victim of anti-MLS snobbery. Morgan’s call-up would appear to put that claim to bed. He already has two caps but they date back to six years ago, when he made substitute appearances against Peru and Mexico while at Celtic.

Ryan Gauld currently plays in Canada for Vancouver Whitecaps.

“It doesn't bother me (that people think we don't watch the MLS) because I know what we're doing behind the scenes,” stressed Clarke on Thursday. “I don't care what anybody else says, I know me and my staff are doing everything we can to take as wide a view across the world, where all the young boys are playing, where they are in my thoughts in terms of pecking order and where they'll fit into the squad.

“The other one who gets mentioned in the MLS quite a lot I believe is Ryan Gauld," he added. "Ryan's trying to get in ahead of John McGinn and Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson – obviously injured now – Ryan Christie and Billy Gilmour.

“So he maybe has to be a little more patient. But I'm hoping with Lewis' call-up Ryan's sitting in Vancouver thinking, 'Hmmm, that could've been me'. Because it could've been. Maybe if we'd lost a midfielder it could've been someone else. Position for position, everyone has to know that we're watching and to always perform to their maximum, because you never know….

“Maybe like this, what a chance it is for the two boys who've come into the squad. We've got some older boys in the squad as well, and it might be, as we move forward to the Nations League games, a little re-fresh. So just keep doing what you're doing.”

Lewis Morgan has been called into the Scotland squad.

Although Gauld won 11 Under-21 caps he has been called up to the senior squad only once, and that was ten years ago. He was recently quoted as saying he had not given up on his dream of playing for the Scotland senior team.