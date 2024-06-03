Tommy Conway enhances Scotland Euro 2024 prospects as Steve Clarke given food for thought
Young Scotland striker Tommy Conway pushed himself further into the Euro 2024 reckoning by scoring in the Under-21s’ 2-1 friendly defeat by Turkey.
With national team manager Steve Clarke still considering his striking options for the European Championships after injury forced his No 9 Lyndon Dykes to withdraw from the squad, Conway led the line for Scot Gemmill’s under-21s at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu in Istanbul, opening the scoring after 17 minutes. The Bristol City hitman peeled off his marker to delicately cushion a Lewis Fiorini cross home with his head past Turkish keeper Dogan Alemdar, his third goal in seven outings for the 21s.
Scotland, however, could not hold on to their lead. The Turks levelled eight minutes later through Bertug Yildirim and then took the lead right on the stroke of half time through Enis Destan. There was no further scoring in the second period, with Scotland Under-21s now heading to Wiener Neustadt to take on Austria in another friendly on Friday.
It remains to be seen whether Conway will still be part of their set-up. The Scotland senior team prevailed 2-0 in Faro on Monday evening to defeat Gibraltar, with one of the strikers in Che Adams getting on the scoresheet. However, only he and Lawrence Shankland are Clarke’s out-and-out strikers, with uncapped Liverpool forward Ben Doak another forward option within the squad. Clarke currently has 27 players in his provisional squad, with Scotland due to submit their final 26-man pool to UEFA before Friday’s match at home to Finland at Hampden.
