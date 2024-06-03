Tommy Conway enhances Scotland Euro 2024 prospects as Steve Clarke given food for thought

The Bristol City striker was on target in defeat for under-21s

Young Scotland striker Tommy Conway pushed himself further into the Euro 2024 reckoning by scoring in the Under-21s’ 2-1 friendly defeat by Turkey.

With national team manager Steve Clarke still considering his striking options for the European Championships after injury forced his No 9 Lyndon Dykes to withdraw from the squad, Conway led the line for Scot Gemmill’s under-21s at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu in Istanbul, opening the scoring after 17 minutes. The Bristol City hitman peeled off his marker to delicately cushion a Lewis Fiorini cross home with his head past Turkish keeper Dogan Alemdar, his third goal in seven outings for the 21s.

Scotland, however, could not hold on to their lead. The Turks levelled eight minutes later through Bertug Yildirim and then took the lead right on the stroke of half time through Enis Destan. There was no further scoring in the second period, with Scotland Under-21s now heading to Wiener Neustadt to take on Austria in another friendly on Friday.

