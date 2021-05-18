Scotland Euro 2020 squad: 10 players sweating over inclusion ahead of Steve Clarke's announcement
Steve Clarke is set to name his 26-man squad for Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign on Wednesday. We look at 10 players that will be on tenterhooks as they wait for the announcement.
The likes of John McGinn, Andy Robertson and David Marshall can put their feet up and begin dreaming of walking out at Hampden Park next month, as Scotland get set to take part in their first major tournament since France 1998.
However, there will be a cadre of players still sweating over their inclusion in the 26-man squad squad will happen, with Steve Clarke set to announce which players he will be turning to for the Euro 2020 campaign on Wednesday afternoon.
Scotland enter Group D of the European Championship and will face Czech Republic, England and Croatia at the tournament, with both their first and third game respectively held at Hampden Park.
For the first time in the history of the tournament, nations will be allowed 26 players within their squad, as opposed to the usual 23, while unfortunate injuries to Oli McBurnie, Kenny McClean and Ryan Jack have opened up another three spots in the squad.
