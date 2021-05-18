However, there will be a cadre of players still sweating over their inclusion in the 26-man squad squad will happen, with Steve Clarke set to announce which players he will be turning to for the Euro 2020 campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

Scotland enter Group D of the European Championship and will face Czech Republic, England and Croatia at the tournament, with both their first and third game respectively held at Hampden Park.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, nations will be allowed 26 players within their squad, as opposed to the usual 23, while unfortunate injuries to Oli McBurnie, Kenny McClean and Ryan Jack have opened up another three spots in the squad.

Andy Considine - Aberdeen Andy Considine was the unexpected star of Scotland's qualification campaign. However, with competition heating up at centre back, the Aberdeen defender will be hoping Steve Clarke allows him in his Euro 2020 squad.

Jon McLaughlin - Rangers Jon McLaughlin may have just won the title with Rangers, but playing back-up to Allan McGregor has meant he has dropped to third choice at international level. He'll be competing with team mate Robby McCrorie for the jersey.

Lawrence Shankland - Dundee United Lawrence Shankland has been in and around the Scotland squad for over a year now. He's had a good season and scored plenty for Dundee United but lost his place to Kevin Nisbet in the most recent squad. Can he force himself back into the squad for the tournament?

David Turnbull - Celtic Another player yet to earn a full Scotland cap, David Turnbull has been a stand out player in this season's Scottish Premiership. Hotly tipped to be included in the squad for months now, his inclusion is still 50/50.