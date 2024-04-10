Erin Cuthbert of Scotland. Cr. SNS Group.

Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert has called on her team mates to end their tournament heartbreak and ‘make it happen’ after clinching a vital 1-0 Euro 2025 qualifying win over Slovakia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Sophie Howard’s header on the hour mark was enough to see Pedro Martinez Losa’s side claim a first competitive win since October 2022 and Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert admitted the victory must be used as a catalyst for qualification to next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

“I think we needed that,” a relieved Cuthbert said. “There’s a lot going against us at the minute, we are missing a couple of players but the ones that are here got the job done. I’m just happy we won and got off to a reasonably good start. Four points in the group after two games is not bad going and it gives us a good stepping stone to kick on.”

Head coach Martinez Losa had blasted media coverage of his side’s recent form in the run up to the game and claimed a ‘negative narrative’ had been built around his side after a disappointing Nations League campaign. However, Cuthbert insists Scotland’s future will be decided by their performances on the pitch.

“We need to perform. It is up to us to grind out results and make it happen. It is never ideal when there’s a lot going against you and you see a lot of things in the media,” explained the 25-year-old. “Negative talk doesn’t help, it’s certainly not helpful to the group but we have to turn it around. It is up to us to get the results and it started with tonight.

“We have to challenge our mentality to be able to show up and prove people wrong. It wasn’t pretty but we made it happen and three points is what we’ll absolutely take. I try to stay away from social media as it is a cesspit at the best of times, it can be dangerous if you keep reading.