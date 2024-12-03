Here is everything you need to know about next year’s Women’s European Championship.

Following the success of the European Championships in 2022, women’s football fans are gearing up for the next edition of the tournament next summer.

Held in England two years ago, the tournament broke a number of records and become the most watched tournament in the history of the women’s game, with 17.4 million people tuning into England’s 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley in the final of the tournament.

However, with the the potential of home nations England, Scotland, Republic of Ireland or Wales all taking part at Euro 2025, interest in the next instalment of the tournament is growing, with tickets already on sale.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Euros 2025:

When is the next Women’s Euros?

The 14th edition of the tournament, Euro 2025 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 2 July 2025. The competition will conclude on Sunday 27 July 2025, when the final of the tournament will take place.

Where is the next Women’s Euros be held? Euro 2025 hosts and stadiums

The UEFA Women’s Euros will be held in Switzerland in 2025. The tournament will take place across eight stadiums, with games scheduled to be played at Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun.

How to get tickets for the Women’s Euros

Ticket details are available here.

Scotland will hope to qualify for their second European Championships with victory over Finland in the Euros playoffs. | SNS Group

Have Scotland qualified for the Women’s Euros?

No, Scotland have not yet qualified for the Women’s Euros. In order to qualify, Scotland must win the second leg of their Euro 2025 playoff qualifier against Finland tonight.

Martinez Losa’s side draw the first leg 0-0 at Easter Road on Friday, meaning they must achieve victory in Helsinki tonight in order to take their place in next summer’s tournament. Details of how to watch the game are available here.

Alongside England, who have already qualified, Scotland could be joined by Wales or Republic Of Ireland, who also face each other in a Euros playoff this evening.

When is the draw for the Women’s Euros?