It could be history in the making for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all comes down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.
Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this may well just eclipse it given what’s at stake.
It hasn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.
But now it all comes down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman will be in the ground bringing you all the latest action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there’s plenty of that.
Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happens match action and reaction.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Scotland v Croatia: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:03
- CROATIA 1 (Vlasic 16) SCOTLAND 1 (McGregor 41) - ht 1-1
- 🏴: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, Robertson, Armstrong, McGregor, McGinn, Adams, Dykes.
- 🇭🇷 v 🏴 A win for either side puts them in the knock-out stages
- Euro 2020 - Group D, matchday three
Back underway
Croatia resume
Half-time facts
Scotland have only scored at the European Championships on matchday three.
All those goals came from players whose surnames began with ‘Mc’ 1992 - McStay, McAllister, McClair 96 - McCoist
and... 2020 - McGregor.
In quotes
Kenny McLean, STV
The momentum is with us - this place erupted and I’ve not done my knee any justice when we scored that goal there.
Why are they singing that?
Some half-time reading over why Scotland fans have started singing a 1977 hit
'Yes Sir I can boogie' is Scotland's football team's official anthem - here's why
Scotland fans can also get a ‘Yes Sir I can Boogie’ T-shirt to support the team during the Euros 2021
HALF TIME
HALFTIME
Croatia 1 Scotland 1
Treatment
Injury time at the end of the first half for Vlasic who was clattered by his own goalkeeper challenging Che Adams.
Hampden has suddenly come alive again after Croatia’s opener.
Callum McGregor strokes a terrific drive into the corner from the edge of the box after Che Adams couldn’t get the ball under control in the box.
A terrific finish from the midfielder who was so good on Friday night.
Scotland back in it at Hampden with the first goal of the competition for Steve Clarke’s side.
41 - GOAL
GOAL SCOTLAND
38 - Big break
Charge down the left from Croatia’s Gvardiol, and a wide swing from Kovacic well wide - but they have had 70 percent possession this evening so far...
For all Scotland’s positivity they’ve little to show for it from those three chances.
🟨 Booking
🟨- Scott McKenna is booked before touching the ball after coming on. Gets his timing all wrong and clatters Petkovic who was on the Croatian breakaway.
31 - Man down
Grant Hanley requires treatment. The big defender wasn’t moving well around ten minutes ago and Scott McKenna is primed to come on with Steven Reid briefing the former Aberdeen man.
Hanley has been excellent in each of the games so far, and he limps off at Hampden.
🟨 Booking
🟨- Dejan Lovren for foul on Che Adams. Forward takes a sore one near the south stand touchline and the Croatian misses the third round - if his side make it.
23 - How?
How did the ball not fall for Scotland?
Clipped cross from Armstrong is headed across goal by McGinn. Adams kept the move alive and McGinn recovered to get central in the area and received a knockback from Lyndon Dykes but trying to place the ball into the corner he slides it tamely to the Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic.
16 - GOAL
Goal Croatia.
Vlasic turns in by David Marshall from Perisic’s knock-down.
A sickener for Scotland after a good positive start.
14 - Elsewhere
England have taken the lead at Wembley. Raheem Sterling with the goal.