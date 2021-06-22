Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and team mates of Scotland stand for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park on June 22, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

It could be history in the making for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all comes down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.

Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this may well just eclipse it given what’s at stake.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It hasn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.

Scotland fans show their support prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But now it all comes down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman will be in the ground bringing you all the latest action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there’s plenty of that.

Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happens match action and reaction.