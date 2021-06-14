The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.
Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.
It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for this eagerly awaited game.
Steve Clarke is tasked with picking the first XI from his 26-man squad, which has been based in the north-east of England for the past few days, and will emulate Craig Brown, the last national manager to take Scotland to a major tournament – and indeed the last manager to be in charge of a Scotland side at the European Championships, and the last man to win a game there too.
Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?
We will find out and The Scotsman will be there at Hampden and here with you bringing you all the action and reaction as well as pre-match build-up to get you in the mood (as if you need it) via our liveblog below, which we’ll be updating throughout the big day.
Scotland v Czech Republic: FULL TIME
- Scotland 0 Czech Republic 2 (Schick 41, 52)
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell (Forrest 77), Robertson, McTominay, Hendry (Fraser 66), Hanley, McGinn, Dykes (Nisbet 77), Christie (Adams 46), Cooper, Armstrong (McGregor 66).
- CZECH REP: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Soucek, Kral, Jankto, Masopust, Darida, Schick.
- Record-breaking goal from Patrik Schick is longest distance in European Championships history.
IN QUOTES
Che Adams, via BBC Sportsound
He’s told us not to be too hard on ourselves, it wasn’t a 2-0 game. We just need to take our positives and put it right in the next game. It’s going to be difficult - they’re a great team but we have good players as well and can create chances but it’s all about putting the ball in the net and that’s what we struggled with.
Last man
After being unable to score - despite Jack Hendry hitting the bar and Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes being denied by the goalkeeper - this man is still the last player to score for Scotland at a major tournament.
IN QUOTES
Patrik Schick, BBC MOTD
I saw him and had checked already in the first half incase this situation would come and I knew he stayed very high and when the ball came I checked where he was standing and saw in his eyes he got a fright - it was a nice goal.
How the match unfolded in the basement of an Edinburgh pub
How Scotland's Euro 2020 defeat to Czech Republic unfolded for frustrated fans in the basement of a city centre pub
The biggest anticlimax that’s ever been perpetrated on the Scottish public.
Craig Fowler watched the match unfold in the pub - and witnessed ‘the biggest anticlimax that’s ever been perpetrated on the Scottish public’.
IN QUOTES
Willie Miller, BBC Sportsound
I thought it was a good game of football, I really enjoyed it, and I’m disappointed for Scotland obviously, but on the day we weren’t good enough in the crucial position in front of goal.
Record breaker
IN QUOTES
Darren Fletcher, BBC MOTD
It’s a result-based business, we define playing well on the end result but the manager and team have to look at the bigger picture.
That team won’t give in and will go to Wembley believing they’ll get a result and win the game.
MATCH ANALYSIS
Barry Anderson reflects on the defeat at Hampden
Euro 2020: How Scotland opened Euros campaign with 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic at Hampden
Scotland’s Euro 2020 opening faltered against Czech Republic at Hampden Park as Patrik Schick’s double consigned the hosts to a losing start in Group D.
FULL TIME
A frustrating afternoon that began with such hope for Scotland.
Next up Wembley. 8pm. Friday. England.
More reaction to come from the Czech defeat here in the liveblog, from The Scotsman’s team at Hampden and on Scotsman.com
89 - Save
That could be vital.
Goal difference matters with the third place option for qualification and Marshall’s stop close in to deny Burnley striker Matej Vydra could prove key - if Scotland can do the business against England and Croatia.
It’s almost time to start looking at Wembley as 90 minutes looms into view and the two-goal advantage still in Jaroslav Silhavy’s favour.
87 - Czech substitution
Patrik Schick has been replaced after two goals and almost a hat-trick.
It looks like it’s enough to put the Czech Republic on top of Group D.
83 - Dancing
A jinking run into the box by James Forrest is denied at the end by a low despairing block and out for a corner.
Brilliant from the Celtic wide-man and deserved a goal after crafting the opening so skillfully.
Agonising for Scotland. The chances have been there....
81 - Strike
Well taken shot from Kevin Nisbet but it’s never troubling Vaclik after a very clever flick around the corner from Che Adams.
Southampton man has surely got to start against England after a really impressive appearance off the bench.
78 - SUBSTITUTION
▶️ ON - Kevin Nisbet, James Forrest
◀️ OFF - Lyndon Dykes, Stephen O’Donnell.
Change coming
Kevin Nisbet is being briefed by Steven Reid on the Scotland bench.
Change coming for Scotland. James Forrest also preparing to enter play.