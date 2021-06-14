LiveScotland 0-2 Czech Republic: RECAP - Patrik Schick double, including goal from Hampden's half-way line, to top Euro 2020 Group D

Today is the day. Scotland return to a major men’s tournament for the first time since 1998 – and what’s more the match is at Hampden, and it’ll have a crowd in attendance.

By David Oliver
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:56 pm
Scotland are joined by England, Croatia and Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 group.

The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.

Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.

It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for this eagerly awaited game.

Steve Clarke is tasked with picking the first XI from his 26-man squad, which has been based in the north-east of England for the past few days, and will emulate Craig Brown, the last national manager to take Scotland to a major tournament – and indeed the last manager to be in charge of a Scotland side at the European Championships, and the last man to win a game there too.

Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?

We will find out and The Scotsman will be there at Hampden and here with you bringing you all the action and reaction as well as pre-match build-up to get you in the mood (as if you need it) via our liveblog below, which we’ll be updating throughout the big day.

Scotland v Czech Republic: FULL TIME

Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:48

  • Scotland 0 Czech Republic 2 (Schick 41, 52)
  • SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell (Forrest 77), Robertson, McTominay, Hendry (Fraser 66), Hanley, McGinn, Dykes (Nisbet 77), Christie (Adams 46), Cooper, Armstrong (McGregor 66).
  • CZECH REP: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Soucek, Kral, Jankto, Masopust, Darida, Schick.
  • Record-breaking goal from Patrik Schick is longest distance in European Championships history.
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:48

IN QUOTES

He’s told us not to be too hard on ourselves, it wasn’t a 2-0 game. We just need to take our positives and put it right in the next game. It’s going to be difficult - they’re a great team but we have good players as well and can create chances but it’s all about putting the ball in the net and that’s what we struggled with.

Che Adams, via BBC Sportsound
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:46

Last man

After being unable to score - despite Jack Hendry hitting the bar and Andy Robertson and Lyndon Dykes being denied by the goalkeeper - this man is still the last player to score for Scotland at a major tournament.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:32

IN QUOTES

I saw him and had checked already in the first half incase this situation would come and I knew he stayed very high and when the ball came I checked where he was standing and saw in his eyes he got a fright - it was a nice goal.

Patrik Schick, BBC MOTD
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:23

How the match unfolded in the basement of an Edinburgh pub

How Scotland's Euro 2020 defeat to Czech Republic unfolded for frustrated fans in the basement of a city centre pub

The biggest anticlimax that’s ever been perpetrated on the Scottish public.

Craig Fowler watched the match unfold in the pub - and witnessed ‘the biggest anticlimax that’s ever been perpetrated on the Scottish public’.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:19

IN QUOTES

I thought it was a good game of football, I really enjoyed it, and I’m disappointed for Scotland obviously, but on the day we weren’t good enough in the crucial position in front of goal.

Willie Miller, BBC Sportsound
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:14

Record breaker

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:13

IN QUOTES

It’s a result-based business, we define playing well on the end result but the manager and team have to look at the bigger picture.

That team won’t give in and will go to Wembley believing they’ll get a result and win the game.

Darren Fletcher, BBC MOTD
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 16:10

MATCH ANALYSIS

Barry Anderson reflects on the defeat at Hampden

Euro 2020: How Scotland opened Euros campaign with 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic at Hampden

Scotland’s Euro 2020 opening faltered against Czech Republic at Hampden Park as Patrik Schick’s double consigned the hosts to a losing start in Group D.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:53

FULL TIME

A frustrating afternoon that began with such hope for Scotland.

Next up Wembley. 8pm. Friday. England.

More reaction to come from the Czech defeat here in the liveblog, from The Scotsman’s team at Hampden and on Scotsman.com

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:49

89 - Save

That could be vital.

Goal difference matters with the third place option for qualification and Marshall’s stop close in to deny Burnley striker Matej Vydra could prove key - if Scotland can do the business against England and Croatia.

It’s almost time to start looking at Wembley as 90 minutes looms into view and the two-goal advantage still in Jaroslav Silhavy’s favour.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:45

87 - Czech substitution

Patrik Schick has been replaced after two goals and almost a hat-trick.

It looks like it’s enough to put the Czech Republic on top of Group D.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:43

83 - Dancing

A jinking run into the box by James Forrest is denied at the end by a low despairing block and out for a corner.

Brilliant from the Celtic wide-man and deserved a goal after crafting the opening so skillfully.

Agonising for Scotland. The chances have been there....

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:40

81 - Strike

Well taken shot from Kevin Nisbet but it’s never troubling Vaclik after a very clever flick around the corner from Che Adams.

Southampton man has surely got to start against England after a really impressive appearance off the bench.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:37

78 - SUBSTITUTION

▶️ ON - Kevin Nisbet, James Forrest

◀️ OFF - Lyndon Dykes, Stephen O’Donnell.

Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:36

Change coming

Kevin Nisbet is being briefed by Steven Reid on the Scotland bench.

Change coming for Scotland. James Forrest also preparing to enter play.

