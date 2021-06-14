Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic Euro 2020 RECAP: Patrik Schick double, including goal from Hampden half-way line, tops Group D. Scotland miss injured Arsenal defender Tierney

Scotland are joined by England, Croatia and Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 group.

The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.

Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.

It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for this eagerly awaited game.

Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?