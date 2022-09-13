Ryan Fraser return from Scotland exile addressed as Steve Clarke explains 'that is why he is in the squad'

Fraser, capped 22 times, controversially withdrew from the squad for the vital World Cup Group F qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark last November but was subsequently pictured on his club’s training ground.

Clarke revealed in March that Fraser had apologised for his actions and the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth wide man is back in favour.

On Fraser’s return, Clarke said: “I said in March, after he missed (out on) the two friendly matches (against Poland and Austria) that we had a chat.

“Ryan wasn’t playing for Newcastle at the time and I said that if he is fit and well and playing for Newcastle he is definitely one that we have to consider for selection.

“That is why he is in the squad at this time. He is fit and well and playing well for Newcastle.”

Captain Andy Robertson misses out after the Liverpool defender was injured in the closing stages of last week’s Champions League defeat at Napoli.

Clarke added: “It is always disappointing to lose key players. Andy is obviously a key player, captain, a big character for us within the squad but as you lose one top quality left-back you get one back with Kieran being available this time.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is back in the Scotland squad. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“I suppose that softens the blow, but you want all your good players fit and available.