Scotland squad named: Hibs and Newcastle duo return, Celtic earn double Rangers call-ups, notable absentee

There are no new faces among the 25-man pool but influential Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has handed the head coach a major boost by returning from injury having missed out on the previous camp in June due to injury.

There is a recall for previously frozen out Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser, who has not featured since pulling out of the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark in November 2021 only to be pictured training with his club the following day.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is also back in the squad. The 23-year-old has been involved previously but has yet to be capped at senior level since making the step up from the Under-21s.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named a 25-man squad for the Nations League triple-header against Ukraine and Ireland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is named among three goalkeepers despite his recent howler against Celtic and he is joined by Ibrox team-mate Ryan Jack. Celtic have double the number of representatives with Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston and David Turnbull all included.

There is a notable absentee with captain Andy Robertson ruled out after the Liverpool left-back picked up a knee injury in the 4-1 defeat to Napoli that will rule him out until after the international break.

Striker Ross Stewart and defenders John Souttar and Liam Cooper also miss out through injury.

Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden next Wednesday, September 21 then host Ireland three days later before travelling to Poland, the current temporary home for Ukrainian national side, for the away fixture against the war-torn nation on Tuesday, September 27.