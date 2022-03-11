Scottish Football Transfer news: Rangers near €9.3m cash boost, Barcelona join race for €30m ex-Celtic star, what message to Ibrox chief said, Aberdeen star's contract latest, Scott Brown Celtic 'door open'

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side hosted Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the first-leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men ran out 3-0 winners in what was a comprehensive win in the end but one which had plenty of intrigue, controversy and excitement.

James Tavernier scored from the spot early on, Alfredo Morelos netted another European goal and Leon Balogun headed in the third. The visitors, who played some nice football, missed a spot kick of their own, while they had goals ruled out for offside and hit the bar.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson was the target of fans’ anger ahead of the Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade. Supporters unfurled three banners. "Better disabled facilities? No,” read one. "Friendly against the animals? Yes,” read the other, referring to the controversial match with Celtic in Australia. They were either side of a picture of Robertson behind a prohibition or no symbol. (Various)

Victory puts Rangers in a commanding position to reach the next round. Doing so would see them become the first Scottish side to progress to the quarter-final of a tournament since Walter Smith’s side in 2008 when the got to the UEFA Cup final.

Focus will switch to the domestic action with a huge Ayrshire derby this evening in the Championship. Kilmarnock are one pint behind league leaders Arbroath, while Ayr United could still get sucked into a relegation battle, although it is unlikely and they will have their eyes set on trying to catch Raith Rovers.

Across Saturday, Sunday and Monday there are the four Scottish Cup quarter-finals, all broadcast live on TV, starting with Hearts v St Mirren tomorrow evening.

Aberdeen star Jonny Hayes has revealed he has paused contract talks to focus on the club’s season. The Irish winger is out of contract at the end of the season. He said: “To be honest, that’s probably more down to me. I have not got round to it. I am just trying to concentrate on playing football and that’s it.” (Daily Express)

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign former Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong. The right-back is impressing in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, attracting interest from Bayern Munich. It is believed the player could be available for around €30million. (Sport1)

The SFA and SPFL have told broadcast partners to suspend transmission in Russia following the country’s invasion in Ukraine. Match feeds will no longer be available in Russia. The blackout will be for the foreseeable future. (Various)

Neil Lennon has lined up Garry Parker for the No.2 role at Omonia Nicosia. The Northern Irishman has taken over the Cypriot giants and has turned to his former assistant after Mark Fotheringham’s move to join him collapsed. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has told Scott Brown he will always be welcome at the club. The club’s former captain left Aberdeen earlier this week. He is making the transition from player to management. Postecoglou said: “ I don’t think anyone should be in any doubt that there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown. The guy is one of the legends of this football club and will go down as one of its greatest ever.” (Various)

Scotland are set to confirm a friendly with Poland at Hampden Park to replace the World Cup play-off against Ukraine. That key encounter has been pushed back until June due to the war in the country. Poland are available after pulling out of playing against Russia in their own qualifying play-off. (Scottish Sun)

Aaron Hickey has found some backing in ex-Aberdeen and Hibs star Steve Archibald. The Bologna star wasn’t called up by Scot Gemmill for under-21 duty because “nothing had changed” with his situation. Archibald said: “The Under-21 games are like a jigsaw puzzle and when you have worked it out it’s finished. It would be a waste of time to be calling him up. I don’t know if they (the SFA) are trying to prove a point but the only thing that matters is if he is playing well.” (The Scotsman)