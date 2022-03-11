Why Hearts are relishing controversial Scottish Cup kick-off time

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is relishing the late kick-off time for the club’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with St Mirren.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:00 am

The match at Tynecastle Park is the only quarter-final fixture taking place on Saturday with all four live on television.

BBC will broadcast the encounter but the unusual 7.45pm kick-off on a Saturday has not gone down well with a number of fans.

However, it has been given the thumbs up by Neilson who can see the benefits and the appeal.

Robbie Neilson is relishing Hearts' Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I really like them, we had a lot in the Championship last year,” he said.

"Floodlights at Tynecastle, it’s night time – I don’t think there is anything better. I think it’s great.

“It’s on TV so it’s good exposure for the Scottish Cup and the club and I quite like them.”

St Mirren come into the game after a positive result during the week. Conor Ronan headed in a late winner to secure a 1-0 victory at Dundee which keeps the Buddies in the hunt for the top six.

It was new manager Stephen Robinson’s first win in the dugout.

"They got a great result on Wednesday,” Neilson said. “I watched the game and to score right at the end they have that lift of having got that.

"The 4-2-3-1 probably suits most of their players and that front three, four are very dangerous.

"It's similar to us, do they focus on the league or focus on the cup. The same with us they probably want to focus on the cup and get as far as they can.”

