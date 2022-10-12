Republic of Ireland Women: FAI issue apology for offensive song sang in dressing room after Scotland victory
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has issued an apology after a video was shared on social media of the Women's National Team signing an offensive song following their World Cup win over Scotland on Tuesday.
A number of players posted the team’s celebration on social media as the Ireland Women’s side wildly celebrated their 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park last night – a result which means they qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.
The crunch game between Scotland and Republic of Ireland was decided by a single goal from striker Amber Barrett in the 72nd minute and condemned Pedro Martinez-Losa’s side to an exit from the World Cup play offs.
However, one particular video which circulated on social media appeared to show the team in the dressing room singing "Ooh ah, up the 'RA" via an Instagram live post – a song associated with support of the Irish Republican Army.
Several social media users condemned the song in the video and now the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), and their manager Vera Pauw, have apologised in a statement released this morning.
The statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night," the statement read.
"We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.
"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”