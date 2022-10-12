Republic Of Ireland celebrate their World Cup qualification (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A number of players posted the team’s celebration on social media as the Ireland Women’s side wildly celebrated their 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park last night – a result which means they qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The crunch game between Scotland and Republic of Ireland was decided by a single goal from striker Amber Barrett in the 72nd minute and condemned Pedro Martinez-Losa’s side to an exit from the World Cup play offs.

However, one particular video which circulated on social media appeared to show the team in the dressing room singing "Ooh ah, up the 'RA" via an Instagram live post – a song associated with support of the Irish Republican Army.

Several social media users condemned the song in the video and now the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), and their manager Vera Pauw, have apologised in a statement released this morning.

The statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night," the statement read.

"We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.