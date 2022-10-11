News you can trust since 1817
Scotland line up during the National Anthems prior to kick off of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off game against Republic of Ireland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland 0-1 Republic Of Ireland: Player ratings as the World Cup dream ends at Hampden

It wasn’t to be for Scotland as Republic Of Ireland defeat Pedro Martinez-Losa’s team 1-0 at Hampden Park to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

By Graham Falk
36 minutes ago

It will be Republic of Ireland who move onto the World Cup next summer after substitute Amber Barrett’s 72 minute strike left Scotland wondering what might have been.

A frustrating night at the national stadium almost started perfectly for Martinez-Losa’s side when they were awarded a penalty after just 12 minutes when Niamh Fahey’s handled in the area.

Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir was given the chance to place home from the spot, but Courtney Brosnan was equal to her low drive – much to the delight of her Ireland team-mates.

A game of tight margins saw chances come and go for both sides, before a defence splitting pass from Denise O’Sullivan gave Barrett the opportunity to place home beyond Lee Gibson in the Scotland net.

Martinez-Losa's side would try to mount a late charge but, despite the pre-match optimism they could qualify for next summer’s tournament tonight, it was not to be for his Scotland side.

Here’s how we rated the Scotland players on a cold and, ultimately, disappointing night at Hampden.

1. Lee Gibson - 6

Gibson remained a calming influence in Scotland's nets and made a great save towards the end of the first half. Nothing much she could do about the winning goal for Ireland.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SFA

2. Lisa Evans - 6

Had a difficult task against Ireland captain and Arsenal winger Katie McCabe and did a decent enough job, but struggled a little to get forward before she was taken off late on.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Sophie Howard - 8

Alongside her defensive partner Corsie, the Leicester City centre back barely put a foot wrong and made two outstanding back to back clearances off the line. A warrior's performance and my player of the match.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. Rachel Corsie - 7

A captain's performance from Aston Villa defender. Won most of her duels and led her team well throughout a hugely important game.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

