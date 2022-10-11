Scotland 0-1 Republic Of Ireland: Player ratings as the World Cup dream ends at Hampden
It wasn’t to be for Scotland as Republic Of Ireland defeat Pedro Martinez-Losa’s team 1-0 at Hampden Park to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.
It will be Republic of Ireland who move onto the World Cup next summer after substitute Amber Barrett’s 72 minute strike left Scotland wondering what might have been.
A frustrating night at the national stadium almost started perfectly for Martinez-Losa’s side when they were awarded a penalty after just 12 minutes when Niamh Fahey’s handled in the area.
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir was given the chance to place home from the spot, but Courtney Brosnan was equal to her low drive – much to the delight of her Ireland team-mates.
A game of tight margins saw chances come and go for both sides, before a defence splitting pass from Denise O’Sullivan gave Barrett the opportunity to place home beyond Lee Gibson in the Scotland net.
Martinez-Losa's side would try to mount a late charge but, despite the pre-match optimism they could qualify for next summer’s tournament tonight, it was not to be for his Scotland side.
Here’s how we rated the Scotland players on a cold and, ultimately, disappointing night at Hampden.