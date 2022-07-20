Rangers complete signing of Hibs player of the year to complete double swoop

Rangers have completed the signing of sought after Hibernian player Colette Cavanagh.

The versatile player become’s the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) champions fourth signing of the campaign, and joins the club after three years in Edinburgh.

Cavanagh was included in the in the inaugural PFA Women’s Team of the Year last season, the only Hibs player to do so, and was the stand out in Dean Gibson’s side as they finish fourth in the SWPL.

Colette Cavanagh shows off her new colours. Credit: Rangers FC Twitter

A vital player for the capital club, the 23-year-old youth international is capable of playing in midfield or defence and was a firm favourite with Hibees fans since her move from Celtic Women in 2019.

The latest recruit to the Gers squad, Cavanagh joins up with German duo Victoria Esson and Dina Orschmann joining Durham defender Kathryn Hill, who also moved to the Glasgow giants this summer, while Brianna Westrup, Chantelle Swaby and Kirsten Reilly all departed the club following last season’s championship winning campaign.

On the move to the Ibrox club, Cavanagh said: “I am delighted, it is a huge club and I am excited to be a part of it.

“It means so much, I didn't think I could be a professional until maybe three years ago when the women's game started to grow.

"I'm a teacher as well and I thought I would just be teaching for the rest of my life but here I am playing and living a dream.”

And head coach Thomson echoed his delight at the capture of Cavanagh, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Colette to the squad, she is hugely experienced in this league and knows what it takes to play at the top level in Scotland.

“She will be another fantastic addition to our squad as we look ahead to an exciting season.”