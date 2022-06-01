Qatar World Cup dates: Scotland's potential group fixtures and kick-off times if they qualify

Steve Clarke’s side were entered into the draw alongside Ukraine and Wales as one of three potential teams to take the final European play-off spot.

It is the first time since 1998 that Scotland fans can look at a World Cup finals fixture list and see who they could potentially face if they get there.

To qualify, Scotland must negotiate their way through two play-off ties, firstly a semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1, and, if they win that one, the final against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.

Who have Scotland been drawn against at Qatar 2022?

Scotland will play England in the World Cup finals for the first time in history if they qualify for the tournament, having been paired with Gareth Southgate’s men in Group B alongside Iran and USA.

What are the dates and kick-off times for Scotland's potential World Cup group fixtures?

Should Scotland make it through their two play-offs and reach Qatar they will face USA in their opening fixture on Monday, November 21, the same day the tournament begins, with a 7pm kick-off UK time.

Iran would be up next on Friday, November 25 at 10am UK time before the potential battle of Britain against England completes the group stage on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm UK time.

For reference, Qatar is two hours ahead.

What is the full World Cup 2022 group stage draw?

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, [Wales, Scotland or Ukraine]

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, [Peru, UAE or Australia], Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, [Costa Rica or New Zealand], Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon