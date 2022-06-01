When did Scotland last qualify for the World Cup? How many World Cups have Scotland played at?

Scotland earned their play-off spot courtesy of finishing runners-up behind Denmark in a World Cup qualification group that also included Israel, Austria, Faroe Islands and Moldova.

The match against Ukraine was due to take place in March but was rescheduled due to the Russian invasion. Wales defeated Austria in the other semi-final as they bid to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

When did Scotland last qualify for the World Cup?

Scotland's last appearance in the finals came in 1998 when the tournament was held in France. Craig Brown's side registered just a single point from three group fixtures with a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the opening match followed by a 1-1 draw with Norway before a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco put paid to their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages for the first time.

How did Scotland qualify for France '98?

Scotland and Brazil line up before they play in the opening game of the France '98 World Cup.

Scotland qualified thanks to having the best record of nations that came second in their group after finishing on 23 points from 10 matches, two points behind group winners Austria, and two points ahead of third-placed Sweden.

Scotland only suffered one defeat and posted the best defensive record in the group, conceding only three goals in their ten qualifying matches.

The campaign is also remembered for the infamous match that never was in Tallin when Estonia failed to turn up for a rearranged group fixture due to a dispute over the kick-off time. Scotland players took to the pitch for the national anthems and took kick-off before the referee immediately blew his whistle amid farcical scenes.

The other teams in the group were Latvia and Belarus.

How many World Cups have Scotland played at?

Scotland have qualified for the World Cup on eight occasions, including five consecutive appearances between 1974 and 1990, but have never gone beyond the group stages. They came close to doing so on three occasions but missed out on goal difference to Brazil in 1974, Netherlands in 1978 and Soviet Union in 1982.