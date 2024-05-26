Scotland boss 'priority' for Champions League club as departure mooted

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa has been linked with a move to a top French club.

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa could be set to leave his role as head coach in order to move to Division 1 Féminine outfit Lyon, according to reports in his native Spain.

The French giants are searching for a new head coach due to the impending departure of Sonia Bompastor, who is expected to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea, and lost 2-0 to Barcelona in Saturday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao.

With the 14-time French champions searching for a new boss for the first time since 2021, Martinez Losa has reportedly moved into ‘the final selection process’ at the club, according to respected sports journalist Amalia Fra.

The report claims the 48-year-old Spaniard is a ‘priority’ for Lyon and has been targeted by the club due to his previous title successes in both Spain and England with Rayo Vallecano and Arsenal respectively. Martinez Losa has also spent time in France previously, where he managed Girondins de Bordeaux between 2019 and 2021. He is fluent in French.

Lyon’s move for the Scotland boss would certainly raise eyebrows within the Scottish women’s game, after Martinez Losa’s role as national team coach came under increasing pressure following his failure to lead the team to the last two major tournaments.

The 48-year-old Spaniard hit out at the media following the recent narrow 1-0 Euro 2025 qualifying win over Slovakia, claiming his side has been affected by negative and ‘unacceptable’ media criticism of their performances.