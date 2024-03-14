New Scotland Euro 2024 home and away kit released: prices, how to buy and when they will be first worn
Scotland have officially released their new strip for Euro 2024.
The Scots are in Group A of this summer’s European Championships and have been drawn alongside hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary. Steve Clarke’s men will be the Germans’ opponents in the tournament curtain-raiser on Friday, June 14 and the Scottish Football Association have now unveiled the kit that captain Andy Robertson and Co will wear.
Made by Adidas, the dark blue home shirt has tartan panel designs in it with yellow and white trim, while the away shirt is a pale light blue number with dark blue trim. The kits will be worn by both the men’s and women’s teams for their upcoming internationals.
The SFA wrote on its website: “Ahead of the much-anticipated mass clan gathering in Germany this summer, the new Scotland home strip has been launched this morning, with tartan taking centre stage on the jersey. Bold graphics wrap around the front and back of the shirt – which will be worn by men's and women's sides – putting a twist on traditional national team look, while a team crest and stylised national flag further evoke feelings of Scottish pride.
"The Adidas strip will be donned for the first time by Steve Clarke’s men's side as they travel to take on the Netherlands in their friendly match on Friday, 22 March. Pedro Martinez Losa's women's side will first pull on this strip when their UEFA EURO 2025 qualifying campaign begins in April. The new men’s away kit is also available from today. This vibrant jersey boasts fresh colours, with an eye-catching design placed across the sides and back.”
For those looking to buy the new kit, the SFA added: “The shirts are available now to buy in all Scottish JD outlets, selected other JD stores, and through JD Sports online here: https://scotfa.co/scotlandkit.” Prices range from £50 to £85, depending on whether you are purchasing for children, juniors or adults.