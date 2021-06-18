The Scotland team lines up ahead of the match

How the Scotland players rated in Euro 2020 draw with England as Billy Gilmour shines

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to get gametime at Wembley this evening

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:05 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:23 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. David Marshall - 7

Not really called into action until fine save from Mount early in the second half.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. Scott McTominay - 7

Just *works* in defence for Scotland. Dealt well (mostly) with Sterling and is so good at carrying the ball out of defence. Keep him there until he retires.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. Grant Hanley - 7

Has developed into a very good, dependable centre-half. Accomplished showing at the back and great challenge on Rashford with ten to go.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. Kieran Tierney - 8

Frightening how much better the defence is with him in there and his overlap nearly produced a goal for O'Donnell. Links up so well with Robertson and was a rock at the back

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA

ScotlandEnglandBilly Gilmour
