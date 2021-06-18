How the Scotland players rated in Euro 2020 draw with England as Billy Gilmour shines

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. David Marshall - 7
Not really called into action until fine save from Mount early in the second half.
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
2. Scott McTominay - 7
Just *works* in defence for Scotland. Dealt well (mostly) with Sterling and is so good at carrying the ball out of defence. Keep him there until he retires.
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Grant Hanley - 7
Has developed into a very good, dependable centre-half. Accomplished showing at the back and great challenge on Rashford with ten to go.
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Kieran Tierney - 8
Frightening how much better the defence is with him in there and his overlap nearly produced a goal for O'Donnell. Links up so well with Robertson and was a rock at the back
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA