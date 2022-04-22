Mark McGhee in amusing naked promise if Dundee defeat St Johnstone

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has revealed that he has promised to go “naked for a week” if his team defeat St Johnstone on Saturday.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:06 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The club host Saints at Dens Park in a crucial relegation encounter with the Dees trailing their rivals by five points.

McGhee hit the headlines earlier in the week when he said he was going on a diet and turning the heating off in preparation for the game.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"Some people might understand what I was trying to do and other people think it's funny,” he said.

"The boys made me promise that if we beat St Johnstone then I've got to go naked for a week, which is not going to help anyone.

"You've just got to do something.

"You've got to do something to psychologically remind yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure because there's a big game coming.

"I think the players understand the message that I'm trying to give."

Mark McGhee has made an unusual promise if Dundee beat St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Read More

Read More
Mark McGhee: Dundee boss' bizarre methods ahead of must-win St Johnstone clash
DundeeSt Johnstone
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.