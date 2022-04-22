Mark McGhee in amusing naked promise if Dundee defeat St Johnstone

The club host Saints at Dens Park in a crucial relegation encounter with the Dees trailing their rivals by five points.
McGhee hit the headlines earlier in the week when he said he was going on a diet and turning the heating off in preparation for the game.
"Some people might understand what I was trying to do and other people think it's funny,” he said.
"The boys made me promise that if we beat St Johnstone then I've got to go naked for a week, which is not going to help anyone.
"You've just got to do something.
"You've got to do something to psychologically remind yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure because there's a big game coming.
"I think the players understand the message that I'm trying to give."