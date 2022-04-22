Mark McGhee in amusing naked promise if Dundee defeat St Johnstone

The club host Saints at Dens Park in a crucial relegation encounter with the Dees trailing their rivals by five points.

McGhee hit the headlines earlier in the week when he said he was going on a diet and turning the heating off in preparation for the game.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some people might understand what I was trying to do and other people think it's funny,” he said.

"The boys made me promise that if we beat St Johnstone then I've got to go naked for a week, which is not going to help anyone.

"You've just got to do something.

"You've got to do something to psychologically remind yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure because there's a big game coming.

"I think the players understand the message that I'm trying to give."