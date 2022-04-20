Mark McGhee: Dundee boss' bizarre methods ahead of must-win St Johnstone clash

The bottom two meet on Saturday at Dens Park with five points separating the sides.

A big crowd is expected for the match with defeat for the home side all but sealing their return to the Championship.

Dundee have shown their bouncebackability in recent weeks, coming from behind twice against Aberdeen to get a draw and coming from two goals down at rivals United to earn a point.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has some unusual methods in the build-up to the St Johnstone game. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McGhee is now leaving “no stone” unturned in the build-up to the match, even if it has left some players and fans scratching their heads.

“I was trying to make a point with this with Charlie Adam on Monday and he ended up taking the mickey out of me.

“There are two things I am doing this week to focus on getting the win. The first thing I have done is to go on a diet so I am hungry all the time. I then ask myself why am I hungry and I am hungry because there is a big game on Saturday.

“The second thing I am doing, I won’t be using any heating [at home]. So I will be cold. I then ask myself why am I cold? I can say because of the game on Saturday.

“It is not the two things of being cold and hungry but it is the principle of them because I am asking my own players to make this game as important in their own minds.

“I want them to focus on the game and this is what I am doing to make sure they are focused.

“For the rest of this week I will be on a strict Lesley Strachan diet and I won’t be using the heating, trust me.

“It is a psychological thing for me because when I get here on Saturday then not only will I feel I have done everything but I will also be able to feel I have given everything.”

He added: “Charlie says I am off my head.”