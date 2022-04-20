Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers linked with move for Chelsea star, Hibs linked with Celtic coach, ex-Parkead favourite set for new deal, VAR introduced

Thumbs-up for VAR

VAR has been given the approval of SPFL clubs to be introduced midway through the 2022/23 season. 41 of 42 clubs gave the technology the thumbs up at a vote on Tuesday. It will be implemented after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the reported £1.2million cost will be split on a sliding scale determined by league positions by the 12 Premiership clubs. The Hawkeye Innovations System will be the same one used in the English Premier League. Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “Throughout the consultation process we were encouraged that the principle of VAR was supported by clubs, players, coaches and match officials.” (The Scotsman)

Gilmour to Ibrox?

Rangers have been linked with a loan move for Scotland and Chelsea star Billy Gilmour. The midfielder is currently on loan at Norwich City. His time at Carrow Road hasn’t been a rip-roaring success and he could be put out on loan again in the summer. Former club Rangers as well as Fulham and Bournemouth have been credited with an interest. (90min)

Hibs manager latest

- Hibs are weighing up a third-attempt to convince John Kennedy to take on the managerial role following the departure of Shaun Maloney. The Celtic coach is highly-regarded and is seen as an early favourite with Hibs having been keen prior to the appointment of both Jack Ross and Maloney. (Scottish Sun)

- However, it is understood Hibs will target someone with plenty of experience for their next manager following the failure of Maloney in his first managerial role. The board are not set to rush into a decisions with an interim team in place for the remainder of the season. (The Scotsman)

- Maloney and the club's chief executive Ben Kensell had a bitter exchange when the former Belgium coach was sacked at the club's training ground. Hibs feared they could be dragged into a relegation battle and took action, while Maloney expressed his dismay at the lack of support in the transfer window he was afforded. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Celtic ace in line for new deal

Former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to sign a new Southampton contract. The England international has not been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl but has impressed recently. The Saints boss said regarding a new deal: "I was very happy with the way he reacted when he got the chance to play and I think he absolutely grabbed the chance with all his effort. This is a very good argument for him, definitely."