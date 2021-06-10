Liverpool's Andy Robertson surprises Scotland players with Euro 2020 gift box

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson has been hailed by his international team-mates after welcoming them to their Euro 2020 base with a Scottish-themed gift pack.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 6:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 6:29 pm
Andy Robertson during a Scotland training session at Rockliffe Park - their base for Euro 2020. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
The Liverpool defender arranged the package off his own back to help his team-mates settle in to their camp at Rockliffe Hall, near Darlington, which lies adjacent to Middlesbrough's training facilities.

Gifts included Scottish food and drinks as well as electrical equipment and video games.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet revealed the gesture had brought the squad even closer together.

"When we came here Robbo gave us all a gift of a box with a lot of things in it and that made me realise that we were at the Euros and it's started now," Nisbet said ahead of Scotland s Hampden opener against the Czech Republic on Monday.

"There were apple watches, earphones. There was a shirt, shortbread, Irn-Bru, a lot of stuff to do with Scotland.

"That's credit to Robbo. He's a great captain and a great leader and the best person to take us forward.

"Coming to facilities like this and the skipper giving us gifts makes you realise that you are in a major tournament and we're all really excited.

"I think it was a great touch from him. It brings the squad together even closer. He's a great guy, a great captain, and he's the one to take us forward.

"Everyone was very appreciative. He has obviously gone out his own way to do that. When you have got a skipper that does that, then 100 per cent you back them."

