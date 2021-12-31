Kilmarnock: Ex-Dundee United striker a candidate for Rugby Park job

Warren Feeney has been linked with the Kilmarnock job. Picture: SNS

The Rugby Park side are on the lookout for a replacement for Tommy Wright who was sacked earlier this month with the club fifth in the Championship five points behind Arbroath.

Since his departure the team have defeated Hamilton Accies but dropped points at home to bottom-of-the-table Greenock Morton under James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations who has taken interim charge.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killie were due to undertake another round of interviews this week with the hope of making an appointment next week.

“It is handy not having a game this weekend now because it gives us a breather and a chance to speak to a few people who are interested,” Fowler siad.

"Ideally, you would like them to have a week or so training. We will take it from here and see how it pans out. These things are never straightforward but there are enough good candidates interested in the post."

According to reports in Northern Ireland, Feeney is one of those candidates having recently departed Bulgarian top-flight side OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad.

The 40-year-old, who enjoyed a loan spell at Dundee United in the 2008/09 season, guided the team to the second tier title last season.

It was his fourth job in management after starting his managerial career with Linfield where he recorded a win percentage of nearly 60 per cent.

The former Northern Ireland international went on to manage Newport County and Ards.