Kilmarnock closing in on new manager as title bid suffers fresh blow

Kilmarnock's head of football operations James Fowler (right) looks on as the Rugby Park side draw 1-1 at home to Morton on Wednesday night. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The Rugby Park side dropped two more points in the Championship promotion race as they were held 1-1 at home by bottom of the table Morton on Wednesday night.

Kilmarnock are now four points behind leaders Arbroath, having played the same number of games as the surprise leaders.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interim manager James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, wants to give the new boss as much time as possible to prepare for Kilmarnock’s next scheduled game away to Queen of the South on January 8.

"We will speak to candidates over the next few days and hopefully have someone in place by next week,” he said.

“It is handy not having a game this weekend now because it gives us a breather and a chance to speak to a few people who are interested.

"Ideally, you would like them to have a week or so training. We will take it from here and see how it pans out. These things are never straightforward but there are enough good candidates interested in the post."

Kilmarnock took the lead through Rory McKenzie’s first half goal but failed to cash in on a number of other chances as Morton goalkeeper Jack Hamilton pulled off a string of fine saves before Alan Lithgow equalised after the break.

It was an encouraging first game in charge for new Morton manager Dougie Imrie who relished the occasion.

"I loved it tonight,” said Imrie. “My head is sore from shouting every two seconds but I am delighted for the players and the club.

"I said to the players after the game that if they play every game like that they will win far more than they lose.

"I am not going to shirk from anything but if I can get that effort off the boys every week then we will be fine. It is just the start. It is a great point and we move on to Sunday at Partick Thistle now.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.