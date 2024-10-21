Defender returns from injury to help side off bottom of table

Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie tasted victory in La Liga for the first time as they helped Las Palmas earn a huge 3-2 win in a bottom of the table clash at Valencia on Monday night.

The Scotland duo have endured a tough time since moving to the Spanish top flight with the manager who signed them in the summer, Luis Carron, sacked earlier this month after failing to win any of his nine matches in charge.

His replacement, Diego Martinez, took charge for the first time at the Mestalla Stadium and brought McKenna straight back into the starting line-up following his return from injury, with McBurnie named on the bench.

McKenna had not played for club or country since September 15 after suffering a hamstring injury in training that ruled him out of Scotland's Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal earlier this month. The return of the former Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest centre-back will come as a major boost to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who was short of defensive options in the most recent camp.

McKenna showed no ill-effects from his month-long lay-off as the 27-year-old completed the full 90+8 minutes to help Las Palmas claim their first win of the season, and their first since February, to move off the bottom of the La Liga table, leapfrogging Valencia on goal difference with the two teams locked on six points after 10 matches.

Las Palmas fell behind to a Pepelu penalty after 12 minutes but were level at half-time through Alex Munoz' 43rd minute equaliser. Former Rangers forward Fabio Silva, who joined Las Palmas on loan from Wolves in the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ibrox, put his side ahead early in the second half with a neat finish before Valencia were reduced to 10 men with Pepelu earning a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

McBurnie came off the bench to make a decisive contribution as he provided a brilliant assist for Las Palmas' third when his pinpoint cross was turned into the net by Alberto Moleiro on 84 minutes. McBurnie, 28, who has not been capped since 2021, struggled to win over the Tartan Army after failing to find the net in any of his 16 appearances for Scotland.