Rangers teen Chris McKee sent off for 'homophobic language' as Brechin lose SPFL status

Brechin's Chris McKee is sent off during a Scottish League Two play-off final second leg against Kelty Hearts at Glebe Park (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

On-loan Rangers teenager Chris McKee was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Napier towards the end of the first half of the League Two play-off final against Kelty Hearts at Glebe Park.

The Northern Irishman was not involved in any challenge before the referee ordered the 19-year-old off the field, with the BBC confirming the red card was for 'foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature.'

Brechin went on to lose the match – and their SPFL status – as a late strike from Michael Tidser secured a 1-0 win for Kelty, 3-1 on aggregate, to secure their place in League Two next season.

Kelty – who are managed by ex-Rangers and Scotland star Barry Ferguson – are promoted from the Lowland League after being declared champions following the curtailed 2020-21 campaign.