John McGlynn praises Dundee's Charlie Adam "and his magic wand" but wonders why linesman's flag made Raith equaliser disappear

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn - felt chalked-off goal was the main talking point as his side went down 3-0 to Dundee (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

But he knew what the major talking point had been – a referee assistant’s flag, which made a well-worked and legitimate goal from Reghan Tumilty disappear shortly before the break when Dundee were only 1-0 ahead.

Alan Mulvanny’s error made an already challenging task much more difficult for Raith. Jordan McGhee’s opener from an Adam assist had put them on the back foot but they recovered to score an equaliser-that-never-was three minutes before half-time. It was, however, ruled out but Tumilty was yards onside.

After Dundee stretched their lead ten minutes into the second half – McGhee again from another Adam assist - Raith’s heads understandably dropped.

Substitute Osman Sow’s late strike means Dundee take a commanding lead into their home leg of this Premiership play-off semi-final.

“It’s a sore one but we have to take it on the chin,” said McGlynn. “Charlie Adam has got the magic wand and that was the difference. Teams have come back from 3-0 down in individual games before, never mind ties. We might as well have a go.”

McGlynn stressed that there was no point speaking to Mulvanny or referee Nick Walsh. “You guys know me – I am the last manager to blame officials,” he said. “I’m not that type. But it’s on BBC tonight, everyone can see it.

“I listened to Michael Stewart and James McFadden on the BBC and they’re questioning how the official can actually give that decision. It’s very frustrating. We were aware at half-time – everyone knew about it”