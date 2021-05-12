Raith 0-3 Dundee: Poke in eye turns to sickening punch for Rovers as Dees make huge statement of intent

Dundee celebrate their 3-0 win at Raith.

Indeed, he might want to give these glasses to Mr Alan Mulvanny, the referee’s assistant involved in Hibs striker Christian Doidge being allowed to score from an offside position in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Dundee United.

His reward for that blunder was another high-profile, high stakes fixture. It’s a thankless task trying to decipher an attacking player’s movement when he is a long way from where the ball is kicked. However, Mulvanny got it horribly wrong again as he raised his flag up to deprive Reghan Tumilty of an excellent goal shortly before half-time. Never has the phrase can’t do right for doing wrong seemed more appropriate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previously blinding sun had already dipped down beyond the McDermid Stand so Mulvanny did not even have that excuse. What he did have was McGlynn to answer to.

It’s no consolation for the Raith Rovers manager or anyone else associated with the Fife club to know that Dundee were worth their margin of win after scoring three goals that were as well worked as any you will have seen this season.

Charlie Adam was at his regal best as he used his sixth sense to anticipate runs before wrapping his left foot around the ball.

On the first two occasions Jordan McGhee was the beneficiary, though he still had much to do to turn these passes into glorious assists.

The first he slotted first-time past Jamie MacDonald and the second came after he sprinted clear of Brad Spencer and Regan Hendry before slotting home ten minutes after half-time.

Raith’s heads went down and no wonder. It should have been 1-1 – at worst 2-1. The earlier decision had a huge impact on the game and very possibly the tie.

Adam was involved in the third goal too, pickling out Max Anderson. He transferred the ball to fellow sub Osman Sow, who took a touch and stroked the ball home with seven minutes left. It might well now prove an unassailable lead for Dundee.

The hosts were building momentum as the interval neared and they would have been worth the goal-that-wasn’t.

A Ross Matthews cross from the left was helped on by Lewis Vaughan and Tumilty stole in behind his marker Paul McGowan and clipped the ball past Adam Legzdins from the edge of the six-yard box. It wasn’t even close to being offside.

All three Dundee goals were the product of Adam’s vision and execution.

For the first, he was alert to McGhee’s back post run. Indeed, he seemed to anticipate it. Dundee have perfected this routine – it was also employed to good effect against Hearts in January, when McGhee headed in Adam’s cross. This time he side-footed into the far corner like a centre-forward.

The unerring connection between the pair saw Dundee go two ahead and this pass from Adam was probably even better. McGhee did not have to break stride as he picked it up and took the ball towards goal.