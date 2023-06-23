John McGinn commits future to Aston Villa as Scotland midfielder pens new deal

John McGinn has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The Scotland midfielder moved to Villa Park from Hibs in a £3m deal in 2018 amid strong interest from Celtic and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in his first season with a goal in the Championship play-off final against Derby.

The 28-year-old was named club captain last summer and was a key part of the Villa set-up last season, making 34 Premier League appearances. He helped the club secure European football for the first time since 2010 after a stunning turnaround under manager Unai Emery saw Villa finish seventh in the league.

In total, he has racked up 183 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals, becoming a firm fans’ favourite in the process.

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has signed a new contract with Aston Villa.