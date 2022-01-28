Kevin McDonald: Dundee United confirm interest in signing Scotland international midfielder

Dundee United are still keen on Kevin McDonald. Picture: SNS

The 33-year-old spent time training with the Tannadice club earlier this month.

McDonald has not played since turning out for Fulham Under-23s against Stoke City in November 2020.

In 2021, the midfielder required a kidney transplant which has kept him out of action and he has built his way back to full fitness.

The five-time Scotland cap has also been training at St Johnstone with Saints boss Callum Davidson keen.

United manager Tam Courts confirmed his interest in McDonald, who has played more than 200 times in the English Championship, remains, even if they may have to move on players first.

“We are still speaking to Kev,” he told the Scottish Daily Express.

“He had committed to visiting another club and we had to respect that. But Kevin is a player we like and he would definitely fit into the way we play here.

“So it might be something that we revisit moving forward.

“We are obviously a very attractive proposition and Kevin has said as much. We are just not in the market to do business right now.

“It’s going to come down to timing and we have been very patient with our recruitment in previous windows, so we will do the same again.”

Carnoustie-born McDonald began his career with United's rivals Dundee before a switch to Burnley. He has played in the top three tiers of English football with the Clarets, Fulham, Wolves, Sheffield United as well as loan spells with Scunthorpe United and Notts County.