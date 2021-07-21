How global experience landed Scotland women's coach Pedro Martinez Losa new job at Hampden

New Scotland national team women's coach - Pedro Martinez Losa. (Picture: FCGB - Q. Salinier)

Sources in France revealed a move was being lined up this week and the 45-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year contract at Hampden, leaving FC Girondins de Bordeaux Women after leading the French side to the Champions League with a second successive third place finish in D1 Féminine.

Losa has been coaching for more than 20 years around the world and SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said “his experience of women’s football across the globe set him apart from the field,” in the recruitment process to replace Shelley Kerr, who left the job in December last year. Stuart McLaren has been national team caretaker for the past six months.

Prior to his two-year spell in France, 45-year-old Losa was heavily engrained in the women’s football scene in London, coaching Arsenal Women to FA Cup success in 2016 following FA WSL Cup the season before. During his spell with the Gunners he coached Alex Scott, the England international turned football pundit, and a clutch of Scottish players including Caroline Weir, Christie Murray, Kim Little, Lisa Evans and Emma Mitchell – who he can turn to again in the international fold.

The Spaniard, who is also a UEFA Pro Licence holder, was also Director of Football and General Manager with Millwall Lionesses before the team separated from the south London club and formed FA Womens’ Championship side London City Lionesses.

A former boys’ club coach, his coaching successes began in his homeland with three La Liga women’s titles in a row in charge of Rayo Vallecano Femenino. The spell also included Champions League experience and the 2008 Copa de la Reina which opened an oportunity across the Atlantic at Western New York Flash where he encountered more notable players in the women’s game, working with Carli Lloyd amongst others, before making the move to Britain.

His background impressed the SFA in their search for Shelley Kerr's successor and Losa begins his new role on August 1, with the first qualifier coming in Hungary on September 17 before the Faroe Islands at home, four days later.

Losa said: “It has been a long-held ambition of mine to coach a women’s national team so today represents a tremendous honour for me as I take charge of Scotland

Arsenal manager Pedro Martinez Losa (C), Alex Scott (L) and Kelly Smith (R) celebrate with the trophy following the SSE Women's FA Cup Final between Arsenal Ladies and Chelsea Ladies at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2016. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

“I have admired from afar in recent years, watching a talented group take their nation to two back-to-back major championships and it’s now my job to ensure the team return to that stage.

“Scotland has an abundance of international talent alongside a well balanced mix of youth and experience throughout the squad, which was one of the main aspects which attracted me to the job.

“I want to achieve success on the pitch to inspire the next generation of female players in this country. I understand women’s football is growing rapidly in Scotland and I want to spearhead that with victories on the pitch.

“There is a promising journey ahead for the team and I can’t wait to get started ahead of the matches against Hungary and Faroe Islands.”

The SFA also plan to release their new women’s and girls strategy document later this week.