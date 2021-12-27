Hearts make striker bid, James McPake slams SPFL, Tony Watt to Dundee United, Celtic boss delivers Kyogo Furuhashi update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. B Old Firm derby postponed

The Rangers B v Celtic B clash in the Lowland League has been postponed until more fans can attend the fixture. It was due to be played at Ibrox on December 31. A Rangers statement read: "A new date will be communicated in due course. One of the key objectives and benefits of our involvement in the Lowland League is to expose our young players to playing in front of large crowds during games especially an Old Firm.” (Various)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group