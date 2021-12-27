Hearts make striker bid, James McPake slams SPFL, Tony Watt to Dundee United, Celtic boss delivers Kyogo Furuhashi update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The top-flight now enters its winter break earlier than planned after the Scottish Government introduced restrictions on crowds at sporting events.
Attention now turns to the January transfer window with most clubs likely to do business, looking to strengthen for the second half of the season, with some players moved on to get game time.
Those players in the final months of their contract will have big decisions to make also. A number of key players for Premiership sides have yet to put pen to paper on new deals, including Tony Watt, Connor Goldson and John Souttar.
Teams return to action in the middle of the month.
Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.
1. Hearts make striker move
Hearts have made a bid for Japanese internationalist Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa. The 23-year-old is a striker who plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J-League. The club hope to complete a deal next month when the transfer window opens with Robbie Neilson keen to add to his forward line. (Various)
Photo: Masashi Hara
2. McPake hits out at SPFL
Dundee boss James McPake hit out at the SPFL for putting his and Aberdeen’s players at risk. The Dens Park side requested the game on Boxing Day at Pittodrie be postponed after a positive Covid-19 case within the squad. He said: "I felt that it's a bad decision, and I hope there's no backlash in terms of players going back to their families.” (The Scotsman)
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
3. B Old Firm derby postponed
The Rangers B v Celtic B clash in the Lowland League has been postponed until more fans can attend the fixture. It was due to be played at Ibrox on December 31. A Rangers statement read: "A new date will be communicated in due course. One of the key objectives and benefits of our involvement in the Lowland League is to expose our young players to playing in front of large crowds during games especially an Old Firm.” (Various)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Watt could make January United move
Tony Watt could join Dundee United in January. The Motherwell striker has reportedly agreed a pre-contract with the Tannadice side and was dropped from the starting XI for the win over Livingston. Motherwell No.2 Chris Lucketti said: “There is a likelihood that he could leave in January but there’s nothing set in stone yet so we’ll just keep working away until we hear differently.” (Scottish Sun)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group