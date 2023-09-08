Have Scotland qualified for Euro 2024? What Steve Clarke's men need after win over Cyprus

Scotland stand on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024 after extending their best ever start to a qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory over Cyprus in Nicosia.

Steve Clarke's side made it five wins from five to move onto 15 points at the top of Group A and within touching distance of securing the top two finish that will earn direct passage into the finals in Germany next summer.

The result, coupled with Spain's earlier 7-1 victory over Georgia in Tblisi, would mean that all eyes are now on the match between Norway and Georgia on Tuesday, which takes place at the same time as Scotland host England at Hampden. Should that encounter in Oslo end in a draw then both nations will be stuck on five points with nine left to play for, leaving Spain as the only side still able to overhaul Scotland in the table. That would send the Tartan Army into raptures with Scotland confirmed as having reached their second successive European Championships under Clarke following their appearance at the delayed Euro 2021 finals.

Scotland fans are now envisaging the dream scenario of their heroes beating England and qualifying for a major tournament on the same evening ... a true night for the ages were it to come to pass. While the omens are good, with Georgia and Norway having played out a 1-1 draw in Tblisi in March, should either of them emerge victorious on Tuesday, then whoever wins would remain a threat to Scotland's chances of qualification, but would need to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance. The most either nation could achieve is 16 points, meaning Scotland can secure their Euro 2024 place on their own terms and regardless of results elsewhere by picking up two more points from their remaining three matches.

Scotland are on the brink of reaching a second successive European Championships under Steve Clarke. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

One point would be enough providing it comes against the nation who could still catch them – be it Georgia or Norway – while a draw against any other side coupled with two defeats would leave the door open to being caught. There is also the prospect of goal difference coming into play if Scotland finish on 16 points but either Norway or Georgia would need to win all their remaining games to finish on the same total. One win would also clinch it, but Scotland face a tough trip to Spain next up on October 12, followed by Georgia away on November 16 before the qualification campaign ends at home to Norway three days later, so anything is still possible.

The fear of glorious failure is always there with Scotland, but with a 99 per cent chance of qualification, according to statisticians, it would take a surprising set of results and some terrible luck for Clarke's men to be denied their place now. Even if the unthinkable comes to pass, Scotland still have the fall-back of a guaranteed play-off place courtesy of winning their UEFA Nations League group section last year, which would involve a semi-final and final played over one leg taking place in March 2024.