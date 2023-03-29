'Grow up' - Si Ferry lauds Scotland and explains why Spain and Rodri are looking for excuses

Rodri has been told to “toughen up” by popular pundit Si Ferry after Scotland defeated Spain in the the Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay scored in either half as Steve Clarke’s side took early control of Group A having now won their first two games of the campaign. The victory over Spain will go down as one of the famous nights at Hampden Park and despite claims from Spain about “dominating the match statistics” it was a deserved win for the home side.

It did lead to complaints visitors from the victors, especially captain on the night Rodri, who branded Scotland “a bit rubbish” and said their game plan was to “provoke”. For Open Goal Broomhill manager Ferry, it was a case of "looking for excuses” after the humbling loss which has led to inquests in Spain.

“Rodri needs to toughen up and grow up," he told Grosvenor Sport. “It would make no sense for Scotland to try and outplay and out-pass Spain because that would play straight into their hands. It's all sour grapes from Rodri because Spain aren't going through a particularly great time and he's the captain. Rodri is just looking for excuses - the way Scotland played was spot on.”

It was a view shared by Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist who was dismayed by his accusations, noting “he can cope with the physical side of the game no bother so the irony of him talking about the physicality of Scotland is not lost on me”.