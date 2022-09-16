Grant Hanley injury worry for Scotland as Norwich admit 'concern' over defender
Scotland are facing an injury sweat over defender Grant Hanley for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.
Norwich manager Dean Smith revealed there is “concern” for his captain ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom after the Scotland centre-back picked up a shoulder injury following the 3-2 win over Bristol City in midweek.
Hanley has helped Norwich to six straight league wins in the English Championship and his absence would be a blow for both club and country.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is already without a number of injured defenders after captain Andy Robertson, and centre-back duo Liam Cooper and John Souttar, all failed to make the squad.
Hanley’s potential withdrawal would leave only four recognised centre-halves for Clarke to choose from – namely Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous and Kieran Tierney – ahead of three matches in the space of six days.
Scotland face Ukraine home and away either side of hosting Ireland next Saturday.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.