'Gilmour has to start v Czech', 'Training schedule should be shooting practise', 'Never felt so good' - Scotland fans react to Euro 2020 warm-up win over Luxembourg

Scotland's forward Lyndon Dykes (R) challenges Luxembourg's goalkeeper Anthony Moris during the friendly football match between Luxembourg and Scotland at the Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on June 6, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Billy Gilmour has impressed in both his substitute appearances and already he is being touted for a start – by some notable names.

@The_Tman10: “Gilmour, McTominay and McGinn in midfield v Czechs. Has to be."

@Charlie26Adam: “Billy Gilmour starts next week for @ScotlandNT.”

@RyanAnd28666841: “Gilmour HAS to start against the Czech.”

@greigaitken: “Play the boy, Steve Clarke. To not play Billy Gilmour, one of our two world class players (the other being Robertson), would be a dereliction of duty.”

@Valerie33087475: “It’s looking good when those young ones are on the park my goodness the energy they bring is immense. Gilmour is from Scottish football heaven and I spat out my tea when Patterson nudged his man off the park and he landed 10 yards away. Just need to cook a bit longer.”

@Navyblue4: “We might not of been sharp in front of goal tonight but we scored against 11 players against a Luxembourg team that bigger teams struggle to beat. A full strength team with loads of options going into the tournament, never felt so good.”

@MaySixth4: “Looking at their recent results that’s a respectable outcome, a lot of tight results over the last few years, been a while since they took a pasting.”

@JimtheTim_: “Finishing is a bit worrying but it’s fine we’ll just win every game at the euros 1-0.”

Not everyone was in ebullient mood.

@GSWarchitect: “Someone needs to give the Scotland strikers a massive kick up the backside! Simply cannot afford to miss chances at international level! Winning 1-0 against 10 men is simply not good enough at this level!”

@NYCRFC: “Hopefully saving the goals for when the tournament starts because should have had three or four more. Shocking finishing.”

@Strudle_Pie: “Training schedule for this week should be: SHOOTING PRACTICE!! SHOOTING PRACTICE!! SHOOTING PRACTICE!!”

However, it’s on to the big one next week now.

@UnitedSc0t: “Mad that we’re actually winning the Euros.”

@ryaanbvb: “I feel sorry for every other team at the tournament, it’s not fair that we’ve won it before it’s even started.”