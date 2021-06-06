'Gilmour has to start v Czech', 'Training schedule should be shooting practise', 'Never felt so good' - Scotland fans react to Euro 2020 warm-up win over Luxembourg

Billy Gilmour has impressed in both his substitute appearances and already he is being touted for a start – by some notable names.
@The_Tman10: “Gilmour, McTominay and McGinn in midfield v Czechs. Has to be."
@Charlie26Adam: “Billy Gilmour starts next week for @ScotlandNT.”
@RyanAnd28666841: “Gilmour HAS to start against the Czech.”
@greigaitken: “Play the boy, Steve Clarke. To not play Billy Gilmour, one of our two world class players (the other being Robertson), would be a dereliction of duty.”
@Valerie33087475: “It’s looking good when those young ones are on the park my goodness the energy they bring is immense. Gilmour is from Scottish football heaven and I spat out my tea when Patterson nudged his man off the park and he landed 10 yards away. Just need to cook a bit longer.”
@Navyblue4: “We might not of been sharp in front of goal tonight but we scored against 11 players against a Luxembourg team that bigger teams struggle to beat. A full strength team with loads of options going into the tournament, never felt so good.”
@MaySixth4: “Looking at their recent results that’s a respectable outcome, a lot of tight results over the last few years, been a while since they took a pasting.”
@JimtheTim_: “Finishing is a bit worrying but it’s fine we’ll just win every game at the euros 1-0.”
Not everyone was in ebullient mood.
@GSWarchitect: “Someone needs to give the Scotland strikers a massive kick up the backside! Simply cannot afford to miss chances at international level! Winning 1-0 against 10 men is simply not good enough at this level!”
@NYCRFC: “Hopefully saving the goals for when the tournament starts because should have had three or four more. Shocking finishing.”
@Strudle_Pie: “Training schedule for this week should be: SHOOTING PRACTICE!! SHOOTING PRACTICE!! SHOOTING PRACTICE!!”
However, it’s on to the big one next week now.
@UnitedSc0t: “Mad that we’re actually winning the Euros.”
@ryaanbvb: “I feel sorry for every other team at the tournament, it’s not fair that we’ve won it before it’s even started.”