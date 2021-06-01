Frank de Boer rates Scotland's Euro 2020 chances ahead of Netherlands clash

Scotland’s wait has been 23 years since last playing at a big event, and a quarter of a century since their last European Championship appearance.

For de Boer’s Netherlands side the wait has been less – missing the last two competitions in 2016 and 2018 – but with both back for this summer’s Euro 2020, the former Rangers defender thinks the tournament will benefit from seeing both nations compete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for perhaps longer than usual.

The Netherlands' national coach Frank de Boer (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland have never successfully negotiated a group stage but, with the top two from each section qualifying, plus the four best-performing third-placed teams, there is an additional opportunity in this year’s expanded competition.

"Of course they are maybe not the favourites. But Scotland have proven it’s a good squad with talented players and experienced players.

“Nowadays there are no easy nations to beat. Scotland have a good organisation. They are not going to attack, attack but they have a solid base and from there they try to score goals.

"If you see them play, you see mature football with qualities. It’s difficult to beat them in the system they play. We are going to try that [on Wednesday].

"They are not favourites but still they have a chance to come through into the next round, that’s for sure.”

Usually both sides’ fans would add colour to a major tournament, but only a limited number of Tartan Army will see Scotland’s games once they have warmed up against Luxembourg, after de Boer’s Holland in Faro.

IN FOCUS: Netherlands opposition preview

He added: “I had my own experience in Scotland for six months and had a fantastic time. I know how involved the fans are. I played against Scotland in 94 and maybe Scotland and Holland have the craziest fans, but also the nicest fans in the world.

“I really admire the fans in Scotland – especially when you play the Old Firm, those fans in the stadium.

“I have only good memories about Scotland.

“It’s nice that Scotland is there. For all parts, it’s good.”