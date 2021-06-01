Scotland v Netherlands: Kick-off time, is Euro 2020 warm-up game on TV, stream details, odds, Holland form guide

After the training camp in Alicante Scotland face Frank de Boer’s Holland in Faro and then meet Luxembourg before the tournament kicks off proper for Scotland on June 14 – after a 23-year wait.
Here’s what you need to know to gear up for the friendly, which is a little more important than usual with what’s to come later this summer...
Match details
Who: Netherlands v Scotland
What: International Challenge match / Euro 2020 warm-up
Where: Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal
When: 7.45pm, Wednesday June 2, 2021
How to watch
The match is being shown on Sky Sport Main Event from 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream via Sky Go app, and highlights also on BBC iPlayer or BBC One Scotland at 10.45pm.
Form
Netherlands: WWLWWDD
Scotland: WDDLLD*W
Team news
Netherlands profile – click here
John Fleck will miss the match after testing positive for coronavirus during the camp in Spain.
Previous Meetings
Scotland and Holland last met in 2017 in a friendly when Memphis Depay scored the winner at Pittodrie.
The teams have met often at major tournaments and opened their Euro 96 campaigns with a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. Four years earlier the Netherlands won 1-0 at Euro 92 in Sweden.
Scotland did win when the sides met in Argentina at the 1978 World Cup when Archie Gemmill scored THAT goal.
Last match
Scotland 0 Holland 1 – November 2017 – HIGHLIGHTS
Bookmakers’ odds
Match result: Scotland 3/1 (bet365, skybet) Draw 7/2 (McBookie, Paddypower) Holland 9/20 (Betfred, bet365)
Correct score: Holland 2-0 13/2 (bet365, McBookie, Unibet); Draw 0-0 16/1 (skybet); Draw 1-1 15/2 (skybet); Scotland 1-0 18/1 (William Hill, Skybet)
First scorer: Memphis Depay 7/2 (bet365); Luuk de Jong 5/1 (bet365); Che Adams 10/1 (PaddyPower); Lyndon Dykes 11/1 (Paddypower)
