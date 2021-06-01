Scotland v Netherlands: Kick-off time, is Euro 2020 warm-up game on TV, stream details, odds, Holland form guide

After the training camp in Alicante Scotland face Frank de Boer’s Holland in Faro and then meet Luxembourg before the tournament kicks off proper for Scotland on June 14 – after a 23-year wait.

Here’s what you need to know to gear up for the friendly, which is a little more important than usual with what’s to come later this summer...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Who: Netherlands v Scotland

What: International Challenge match / Euro 2020 warm-up

Where: Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday June 2, 2021

Depay Memphis of Netherlands celebrates after he scores his teams first goal against Scotland at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

How to watch

The match is being shown on Sky Sport Main Event from 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream via Sky Go app, and highlights also on BBC iPlayer or BBC One Scotland at 10.45pm.

Form

Netherlands: WWLWWDD

The Netherlands' national coach Frank de Boer stands on the pitch during a training session of his players at the KNVB Campus. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland: WDDLLD*W

Team news

Netherlands profile – click here

John Fleck will miss the match after testing positive for coronavirus during the camp in Spain.

Previous Meetings

Scotland and Holland last met in 2017 in a friendly when Memphis Depay scored the winner at Pittodrie.

The teams have met often at major tournaments and opened their Euro 96 campaigns with a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. Four years earlier the Netherlands won 1-0 at Euro 92 in Sweden.

Scotland did win when the sides met in Argentina at the 1978 World Cup when Archie Gemmill scored THAT goal.

Last match

Scotland 0 Holland 1 – November 2017 – HIGHLIGHTS

Bookmakers’ odds

Match result: Scotland 3/1 (bet365, skybet) Draw 7/2 (McBookie, Paddypower) Holland 9/20 (Betfred, bet365)

First scorer: Memphis Depay 7/2 (bet365); Luuk de Jong 5/1 (bet365); Che Adams 10/1 (PaddyPower); Lyndon Dykes 11/1 (Paddypower)