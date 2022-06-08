Former Aberdeen coach lands English Championship role at Norwich City

Norwich City have appointed former St Mirren striker and Aberdeen coach Allan Russell as a set-piece coach at Carrow Road.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 8:27 pm

Russell also fulfilled the same duties in the England coaching set-up under Gareth Southgate but takes up his new post with the relegated English Premier League side upon his return south.

He was most recently assistant manager to Stephen Glass at Pittodrie but left when the Dons board sacked Glass and installed Jim Goodwin as manager.

“The opportunity to work with Dean (Smith), Craig (Shakespeare), with the aim of securing promotion back to the Premier League, was a big draw for me,” he told the Canaries’ website.

“I know what the plans are and how forward-thinking Stuart (Webber) and Neil (Adams) are. There are some really exciting and ambitious plans for how this club can develop and I want to be part of that.”

Russell, a striker in his playing days, came through the ranks at Rangers and also played for Airdrie, Kilmarnock and Hamilton.

Coach Alan Russell and Stephen Glass during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on June 21, 2021. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Allan RussellNorwich CityAberdeenSt MirrenEngland
