Aberdeen and Hibs-linked Regan Charles-Cook makes surprise move

The Premiership’s joint-top scorer has made a surprise move by joining Belgian side K.A.S Eupen.

Charles-Cook has penned a three-year deal with the Pandas who finished 15th in the 18-team top flight last season.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a move to both Aberdeen and Hibs following the expiry of his deal with the Staggies, while there was understood to be interest from England.

However, Eupen have won the race for the Grenadian international.

Christoph Henkel, General Director of KAS Eupen: "After an extremely strong 2021-2022 season, several clubs were interested in signing Regan Charles-Cook. We are all the more pleased that he has chosen KAS Eupen. With his speed and his goal threat, he can give our game speed, pressure and important impetus. We look forward to working with Regan Charles-Cook and extend a warm welcome to him.”