Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedro Martinez Losa’s have already booked their spot in the World Cup 2023 qualifying play-offs, but will be looking to continue their impressive form in a game they are overwhelming favourites for.

It took an 89th minute winner from Netherlands’ Fenna Kalma to defeat Scotland on Friday, as the national team put in a resolute defensive performance – with goalkeeper Lee Gibson particularly impressive.

A 10th minute opener from Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema had given the Dutch the perfect start, but Claire Emslie’s leveller two minutes later pinned them back immediately and kick started a battling performance from Losa’s side which took until the very last seconds to break.

Scotland were unlucky to lose to former European Champions Netherlands on Friday (Photo by Gerrit van Keulen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by GERRIT VAN KEULEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

There were plenty positives to take for the away side though, with Reading’s Emma Mitchell returning to the squad just 10 months after giving birth and Rosengård forward Fiona Brown making her first appearance in navy since an ACL injury in 2021.

A number of changes could take place tonight, with Losa admitting he has “selected his strongest squad” for the games in September.

Glasgow City duo Jenna Clark and Lauren Davidson will be hoping for a starting berth after an impressive start to the season for their club, while Jenna Fife and Eartha Cummings will be hoping for an opportunity to impress between the sticks.

It is almost exactly a year since the sides last met, where Scotland ran out comprehensive 7-1 winners at Hampden Park thanks to a Chloe Arthur brace and further goals from Erin Cuthbert, Christy Grimshaw, Martha Thomas, Jenna Clark and Claire Emslie.

While the result won’t change the course of Scotland’s qualifying group, Losa and his side will want to ensure they put on a similar display of attacking football as they head into their play-off game in October.

How can I watch Faroe Islands vs Scotland Women? What time do Scotland Women kick off?

Where: Gundadalur, Tórshavn 100, Faroe Islands, Tuesday September 6, 6pm

Can’t make it to the Faroes? Don’t worry, as BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s friendly. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Zwolle of Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women will begin at 5:50pm, with Alex O’Henley. on match commentary.

Commentary for the game will be in Gaelic for BBC Alba viewers, with English commentary available via the red button.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City)