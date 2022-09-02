Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Emslie's (right) early strike looked like it was enough to grab Scotland a draw in the Netherlands, but it wasn't to be. (Photo by Lukasz Skwiot / SNS Group)

An 89th minute strike from Netherlands striker Fenna Kalma would consign a resolute Scotland to an unfortunate 2-1 friendly defeat in Zwolle.

Vivianne Miedema had opened the scoring after 10 minutes, though it appeared Claire Emslie’s minute leveller two minutes later would prove to be enough to take an impressive draw until Kalma’s late strike.

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa handed a start to Celtic’s Kelly Clark, while Jen Beattie was handed the captain’s armband, with regular skipper Rachel Corsie starting on the bench.

It was the home side who started on the front foot though, with the Euro 2022 quarter-finalists getting the first sight of goal through Jill Roord, though full-back Nicola Docherty did well to close down the angle. Miedema then made a surge into the Scotland box, but was nullified by some good defending by Clark.

However, the Arsenal striker would not be denied moments later when she slotted home from close range after neat interplay between Roord and Daniëlle van de Donk.

Scotland would restore parity almost instantly though when Angel City striker Emslie latched onto a superb ball from Clark, the striker would then outmuscle Dominique Janssen before firing expertly into the far corner.

Just after the first quarter, Martinez-Losa’s side would survive a huge scare when Miedema climbed highest to meet another Roord cross, but her header would loop off the bar before van de Donk was fire over with the goal gaping.

Lee Gibson was called into action again shortly afterwards, as Miedema threatened once again, but the Glasgow City stopper gathered calmed at the feet of the Gunners forward.

An injury to Chloe Arthur would then see a long awaited international return for Fiona Brown. The Rosengård forward had previously been out of the international squad since 2021, owing to an ACL injury, and replaced the Crystal Palace midfielder just after the half hour mark.

Scotland would begin the half with a spell possession that would create another chance for Emslie, but the ball behind was just too far in front of her as she looked to finish the move.

It wasn’t long before Miedema would grab a sight of goal yet again though, but Gibson held firm once more to save with the striker through one-on-one.

Erin Cuthbert would then go close with a twenty yard drive on the hour mark, as Scotland began to find more space in the final third.

Gibson would once again be called into action shortly afterwards, when she acrobatically saved from a near post header to keep the scores level.

All of Scotland’s good work was nearly undone shortly after when an incredible half from volley from Ajax star Victoria Pelova cannoned off the Scotland bar and away to safety, thankfully for the away side.

And just as it looked like Scotland would continue their impressive form with a respective draw against the former European Champions, Renate Jansen’s last minute shit would take a wicked deflection to cannon off the bar and present Kalma with a simple tap in.

Despite late heartache though, head coach Martinez-Losa will take plenty of heart from the performance as the team prepare for their final World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands this coming Tuesday.

Scotland: Gibson, Docherty, Clark, Beattie ©, Weir (Graham, 87), Arthur (Brown, 36), Howard, Emslie, Clelland (Harrison, 63), Thomas (Murray, 63), Cuthbert.