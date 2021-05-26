Fans 'express concerns' over Malky Mackay to Ross County rumours

Former SFA Performance Director Malky Mackay . (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Wigan, Watford and Cardiff manager is expected to be named as John Hughes’ successor at the Highlands’ Premiership club.

However the club supporters’ liaison officer has received concerns from fans over the anticipated announcement and says he has raised the issue with Staggies officials.

Kenny MacLennan updated fans on social media and wrote: “As Supporter Liaison Officer for Ross County I represent the concerns and views of the supporters.

“Regarding the rumoured imminent appointment of a new manager, I have expressed the concerns of the supporters directly to the club.”

Mackay was previously SFA Performance Director but was subject to an FA investigation while a manager in England after sending messages perceived to be sexist, racist and homophobic to a colleague at Cardiff in 2014.

He later apologised for texts which he said were 'disrespectful of other cultures', but the FA did not take any action against Mackay, who played for Queen’s Park, Celtic and Norwich during his career.

His last managerial post was with Wigan in 2015 although he did take charge of Scotland for an interim period and one match - a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands in 2017 – before Alex McLeish was appointed Gordon Strachan’s permanent successor.

Mackay is expected to replace John Hughes who maintained the club’s SPFL Premiership status in his five-month spell but moved on at the expiry of his contract. Celtic caretaker John Kennedy was also linked with the role.