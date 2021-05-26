Ross County ready to appoint former Wigan, Cardiff and Watford manager Malky Mackay as John Hughes' successor

Ex-SFA Performance Director Malky Mackay is expected to join Ross County (Picture: SNS)

The former SFA performance director is expected to succeed John Hughes who announced his departure from Dingwall to ‘explore further football opportunities’ earlier this week.

It was a surprise move from the boss who saved the Staggies from relegation in his five months in charge. However County are expected to make a quick appointment with Mackay the market leader when bookmakers closed betting last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Celtic, Norwich and Queen’s Park defender had been linked to Dundee United last summer before Micky Mellon’s appointment and left his Hampden role in November as the national association cut costs.

He has previously been in charge at Cardiff City, Watford and Wigan and also took interim charge of one international match during his SFA tenure.

Current Celtic caretaker John Kennedy was also rumoured to be in the frame for the role, but Mackay could re-united with former his Watford midfielder Don Cowie in Dingwall.